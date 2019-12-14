Ashley Graham Shares How She Really Feels About Her Pregnancy Weight Gain

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 3:20 PM
One strong mama!
Ashley Graham is nearly one month away from giving birth to her first child with husband, Justin Ervin. Throughout her pregnancy journey, the supermodel has been open and honest about her experience and even though her due date is right around the corner, she reveals she's never felt better.
In a recent social media post, the 32-year-old star got candid about gaining weight during her pregnancy. However, her outlook will totally inspire you to not sweat things like that.
"Throughout my pregnancy so far I've gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don't care," she began her caption. "I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been."
She added, "Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."
Earlier this month, the expectant mother candidly spoke to Vogue, for which she graced the cover for the January 2020 issue—which was one of four the magazine released.
At the time, Graham shared the roller-coaster of emotions she felt during her pregnancy.
"I need my alone time, but when I do go out, I'm usually the life of the party. Now all anyone wants to talk to me about is being pregnant," she explained. "There's just this camaraderie. It's a secret society that I didn't know about. I was hiding my pregnancy for the first four months."
"I've always had control over my body—when everyone else wanted to dictate what it should be, I took full control over it—but I had this life inside of me saying, It's not yours anymore, it's mine," she continued. "And you have to just succumb. And I felt like I didn't have anyone to talk to."
Annie Leibovitz
She recalled feeling isolated. However, her stylist gave her solid advice that truly changed everything for her.
"I was gaining weight rapidly. And I felt alone. And the one piece of advice that my stylist, Jordan Foster, gave me was, Make pregnant friends," the supermodel expressed. "None of my friends were in relationships, let alone pregnant. And now I have nine pregnant friends."
The 32-year-old star will soon welcome her baby boy into this world. "I don't know anything about boys, so I'm so excited," she gushed.
Chiming in with the publication, Ervin said, "She owed me a boy. What with all of this wonderful, divine, feminine energy she has around her 24/7, I want a little sidekick."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?