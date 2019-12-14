Meghan King Edmonds Agrees She's "Too Thin" Weeks After Jim Edmonds Split

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 1:03 PM
Meghan King Edmonds has been sparking concern in recent weeks over her shrinking frame; the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member appears to have lost a lot of weight and appears very skinny amid her breakup from husband Jim Edmonds.
On Friday evening, she addressed those concerns. She posted on her Instagram page a photo of her playing with their kids, daughter Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart on a swing set. One fan commented, "You look very skinny. I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all. Take care of yourself momma, you can't pour from an empty cup. Sending you love."
"I'm too thin," Meghan replied. "I'm a stress non-eater. I'm working on it."
Meghan, 35, and Jim ,49, split in late October after five years of marriage after she reportedly accused him of cheating on her with one of their kids' nannies. He and the women denied the allegations, which came months after he admitted to exchanging explicit text messages with a different woman.
Last month, Jim moved out of the family's home in Missouri and into a larger one they had been building over the past couple of years.
Meghan captioned her photo, "Pushing each other along every day ❤️."
Over the past few months, including before the breakup, Meghan has divided her time between Missouri and Southern California, mainly to bring Hart to his intensive therapy appointments at the NAPA Center in Los Angeles to treat his Periventricular Leukomalacia, which has caused him irreversible brain damage.
Meghan recently flew back to California to set up a short-term rental home in L.A.'s South Bay for her and the kids as Hart continues his treatment.
