Cardi B Makes It Rain $500,000 at Offset's 28th Birthday Party

There's nothing in this world that Cardi B likes more than checks, all she really wanna' see is the.... money.

And from the looks of Offset's wild birthday party celebration, Cardi B went all out for her husband's special night. From what the two shared on Instagram, it looks like Cardi B gifted him with $500,000 in cash—because why not?

"Bday gift 500K from my wife," the Migos rapper posted on his Instagram Story, alongside a video of all the stacks of money.

"Man, this is my birthday gift. This girl is crazy," he said in the video.

On Instagram, the "Money" rapper also took to her own account to post an IGTV video that shows her surprising Offset with the $500,000 in the fridge. In the video, she says: "You got every car, you got every jewelry, you got everything. What else can I give someone that got everything."

Cardi B then answers her own question, "the fridge!" While Offset begins to chuckle at her joke, he walks over to the fridge and realizes what's inside as all of his friends hype him up.