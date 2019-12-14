Orlando Jones Says He Was Fired From American Gods

Orlando Jones says he was let go from the Starz series American Gods and will not reprise his role of Mr. Nancy in the upcoming third season, adding that the new showrunner thinks his "angry" character sends the "wrong message for black America."

The cable channel, production company Fremantle and executive producer Charles Eglee have not responded to the 51-year-old actor's remarks, made in text posts and in a video message on Twitter on Saturday, while Gabrielle Union, who was recently let go from America's Got Talent, expressed her support for him.

"There will be no more Mr. Nancy. Don't let these motherf–ers say they love Mr. Nancy. They don't," Jones said in the clip. "I'm not going to name names, but the new Season 3 showrunner is Connecticut-born, and Yale-educated, so he's very smart. And he thinks Mr. Nancy's angry, get s--t done is the wrong message for black America."

"That's right, this white man sits in that decision making chair and I'm sure he has many black BFFs who are advisors and made it clear to him that if they did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy, he'd start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country," Jones continued. "I mean, what else could it be?"