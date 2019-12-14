Inside Taylor Swift's 30th Birthday Party With Joe Alwyn and Her Celebrity Squad

Happy dir-tay thir-tay, Taylor Swift!

The pop star celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday onstage at Z100's 2019 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden and at a private after-party with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and her celebrity squad at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City.

The group included Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, models Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Jack Antonoff, As Seen on TV founder Kevin Harrington and fellow singers and Jingle Ball performers 5 Seconds of Summer, Halsey and Camilla Cabello.

Wearing festive red and green nail polish and her signature red lipstick, Swift arrived at the party with her BFF Abigail Anderson Lucier, and a slew of security guards. Most of the attendees were dressed in festive holiday attire.

"They passed around red Santa hats that said 30 'Thir-Tay' on the front," an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone wore the hats and danced up a storm. There was fun music playing and everyone was singing along and having a blast. They had drinks and there was lots of toasting and hugging going on. Everyone was so happy to celebrate Taylor."