Chris Pratt and His Pigs Pay Tribute to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Her 30th Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 8:57 AM
Happy birthday, Katherine Schwarzenegger!
The author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver turned 30 on Friday and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, took to Instagram to post sweet birthday tributes from him...and some friends.
"So nice of Tim and Faith to send this birthday video to Katherine. #kunekune #StillwaterRanch #Birthday," wrote the 40-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, alongside a video of their Kunekune domestic pigs devouring a birthday cream and meringue pie in Katherine's honor.
Katherine had gifted Chris the animals, who live on his Washington State farm, on his 40th birthday earlier this year. They are named after married country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Chris also shared on Instagram a collage of pics of his wife, writing, "Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don't know what I'd do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don't even want to think about it."
"You've changed my whole world for the better," he continued. "I'm so grateful to have found you. You're an incredible wife and step mom. And I'm so excited to celebrate you all weekend!"
"I love you my sweet ♥️," Katherine commented.
Instagram / Chris Pratt
Some of the pics he shared show the two together on trips. Others show Katherine alone and with their dog, Maverick.
Chris and Katherine wed in June in front of family and friends in Montecito, California. A couple of weeks later, they celebrated the actor's birthday together and Katherine posted her own sweet online tribute to her husband.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?