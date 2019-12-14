Chris Brown Shares New Photos of His Mini-Me Baby Son Aeko

Meet Chris Brown's son—officially!

The 30-year-old R&B star posted on his Instagram page late on Friday new photos of his and Ammika Harris' newborn son Aeko that show the child's face for the first time.

In one, the baby wears a onesie covering his hands to avoid scratching himself as he lies sleeping on his stomach on a blanket. On Saturday morning, Brown used the photo to make a split pic that included an image of himself as an infant.

"He just stole my whole face ... AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right," he wrote.

Harris shared the same photo in black and white, writing, "Can't help but falling in love with you. #purespirit."

Other pics Brown shared show Aeko in the hospital shortly after he was born via C-section. Brown is seen clad in a medical mask and hair cap as he embraces and admires his son. In another photo, the singer gently touches the boy's tiny foot.