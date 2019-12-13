Here's the Reason Why Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Will Never Kiss Onstage

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 7:04 PM
Remember all those times Camila Cabelloand Shawn Mendesgot oh so close to kissing onstage? Well, there's a reason for that.
Fans of the pair have been anxiously anticipating a concert kiss between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, ever since they released their steamy song "Senorita." After all, the pair are always locking lips while out and about doing couple things, so it shouldn't be that hard to do while being watched by thousands of people.
That being said, it isn't stage fright that's stopping Camila and Shawn from swapping spit during their performances. It turns out, they're just all too aware of badly fans want them to kiss. While talking with Andy Cohenon the SiriusXM's Radio Andy show, the 22-year-old explained, "It's not by design, I think it's just this little rebellious part of me that knows everybody wants us to kiss, so then I don't do it."
Well, there you have it.
While there's no onstage kisses, the couple will no doubt take part in a bit of PDA over the holiday season. In her interview with the host, she revealed she and Shawn are planning on spending the holidays in Toronto and will likely be doing some partying, so expect photos.
It seems like these two are simply catching up on missed time. Camila recently revealed that she and Shawn had a crush on each other since 2015, but we're too "stupid" to tell each other about it. "I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don't know, being babies about it. We're grown now," she joked.
Well, better late than never!
