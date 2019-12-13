Jeffree Star's Designer Closet Clean-Out Is Something You Have to See to Believe

Jeffree Star is having a serious case of buyer's remorse.

Over the years, the YouTuber's amassed a massive amount of wealth and invested it in countless things like his cosmetics business, Berkins and other designer items. So it's no surprise his home is practically overflowing with pricey goods. In fact, Jeffree's home was feeling so packed, he decided it was time to pack up shop and move to an even bigger mansion.

But moving to a new home means that he has to decide which items he's taking with him and which items he's giving to a new owner. Thankfully, he has some help from the professionals at The Real Real, a luxury consignment store that strictly specializes in designer goods. Together, they went through closet after closet and packed up thousands of dollars-worth of clothing and accessories amounting to what Jeffree says is only "75 percent" of his clothing, all of which can be perused when they list them on their website.

He documented the entire process in a YouTube video titled "Cleaning Out Our ENTIRE Messy House," which is basically 20-minutes of jealousy-inducing footage.