Watch a Truly Upsetting and Hilarious Hairdo Reveal From Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos Special

Kids should not have access to scissors. Or hair clippers.

In a new clip from the Fox special Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos, a mother shows off her kids' new haircuts, given to to them by each other. Unfortunately these children are not trained hairstylists, and the results of these hair cuts have to be seen to be believed. They're probably even worse than you might be imagining. They're very, hilariously bad, and the poor mom is half laughing, half crying as she shows off the new looks.

Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos is described as "the holiday party of the year," and features Cannon showing off the year's funniest viral videos, many of which include adorable pets, or mischievous kids like the exclusive clip below.