Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Exchange Epic Burns

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 2:20 PM
When you get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson together with Kevin Hart, it's comedy gold, even away from the big screen.
The stars, who reprise their roles in the new sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, trade epic burns in front of E! News' Erin Lim.
"I don't like your thighs," Hart says.
"Wow," Johnson replies. "What's wrong with my thighs?"
"I don't like 'em," Hart continues. "I think they're way too much...they're big as they can be. What else are we trying to do? I'm sick of it."
"I don't like your bad breath," Johnson fires back.
To balance things out, the two are later asked to compliment each other.
"I can really appreciate your ability to overcome," Johnson says to Hart.
The actor and comedian was injured in a car crash in September and underwent back surgery.
Johnson also praises Hart for his "ability of galvanize people all around the world...and make them feel great."
"That is a gift," the former WWE star says.
"I want to say that I am actually jealous of his thighs," Hart adds.
Jumanji: The Next Level is now in theaters.
