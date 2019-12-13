Liam Hemsworth Gives Superfan the Surprise of a Lifetime on Her Wedding Day

Liam Hemsworth gave one fan the surprise of a lifetime when he bumped into her on her wedding day!

The Hunger Games actor was enjoying a day out with a friend in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday when he found himself in the middle of a wedding celebration. Couple Katie and Shane had just said "I do" when they stopped into Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club for a drink. That's when they spotted Hemsworth sitting at a table with a male friend.

"My wedding couple Katie and Shane came all the way from the UK to get married on the beautiful Gold Coast, Australia. Little did they know they would run into one of Katie's idols Liam Hemsworth," the couple's wedding photographer, Kirk Willcox, tells E! News. "The bride and groom were entering the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club to get a drink and celebrate with their friends and family when they noticed Liam. Once they entered the room everyone started clapping and cheering for the couple."