Kristin Cavallari's Genius Spin on Elf on the Shelf Will Blow Your Mind

by Alyssa Ray | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 5:00 AM
There's no place like home for the holidays.
Kristin Cavallari will certainly be living this mantra while celebrating Christmas with her family this year. During an exclusive chat with E! News, the Very Cavallari star revealed that she and husband Jay Cutler will stay put in Tennessee with their three kids.
"For Christmas, we're not doing anything. It's just easier to stay put with little kids," the Uncommon James mogul dished. "You know, our kids are at that age where it's so much fun to be together as a family Christmas morning. So, we're just gonna keep it casual."
Not to mention, the reality star turned businesswoman is "looking forward to not putting makeup on and putting my hair in a ponytail for a few days." While The Hills alum noted that they will spend time with her in-laws the days following Christmas, she's happy to have some time with just their brood, as they now have their own traditions.
Unsurprisingly, one of these traditions includes the ever so popular Elf on the Shelf. Yet, Cavallari and Cutler have put a genius spin on the good behavior-causing tradition.
"But, I will tell you that, long before Elf on the Shelf ever existed, when I was little my parents would tell us that the elves were watching us. And a week out of Christmas, if we were good, we got a little something in our stocking. And, if we were bad, we got coal," Cavallari explained. "So, not only do we do Elf on the Shelf, for seven nights before we do a little something in their stocking—depending on their behavior."
So, between the elf watching Camden (7), Jaxon (5) and Saylor (4) and the little stocking surprises, the Very Cavallari couple have found the perfect way to keep their children "in check" ahead of Christmas.
Although, per the True Roots author, one holiday hurdle comes in the form of her husband. Apparently, the retired NFL star is "extremely difficult" to shop for.
"'Cause, if he wants something, he just buys it. And the man has everything imaginable, so he is very tricky," the Laguna Beach veteran added. "However, I do feel like this year, I have done a good job with his presents and I'm actually very excited to give them to him."
Are you listening, Jay?
Of course, as we were already discussing Christmas, we couldn't help but inquire about the New Year. While Kristin said she was ready to set a goal for 2020, she noted that she was over making resolutions.
"I was making a resolution every single year to stop swearing for so long and I never could do it. So, I figured why set myself up for failure? So, I don't really like resolutions anymore," Cavallari relayed. "I set goals. Every year, I set goals for the year instead of making a resolution. And that's what I kind of try to aim for."
Sounds like a solid plan to us!
What's your favorite holiday tradition? Be sure to let us know!
