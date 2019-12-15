Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Battle It Out Over Holiday Decorations on A Very Merry Cavallari

It's a Cavallari vs. Cutler Christmas war!

On Sunday's A Very Merry Cavallari holiday special, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler found themselves with clashing concepts for their Christmas decorations. While the Uncommon James mogul wanted a "clean and very beautiful" aesthetic, the retired NFL quarterback hoped for "over-the-top" holiday decorations.

"Jay grew up in a little teeny-tiny town, called Santa Claus, Indiana. And this place is truly Christmas year-round. You know, all the streets are like Candy Cane Lane and Rudolph Road," Cavallari shared in a confessional. "And he thinks that makes him an authority on Christmas."

Thus, Cavallari and Cutler couldn't help but "battle a little bit" over their home décor. After The Hills alum nixed his flannel stocking suggestion, the American athlete demanded "one more thing" to put up.

At first, the mother of three agreed to put up Jay's Santa Claus figurine, a gesture the Very Cavallari spouse described as "a win." However, once Cutler left the room, the seasonal figurine ended up back in a box.