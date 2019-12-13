Kristen Doute Reveals the Greatest Lesson From Her Vanderpump Rules Breakups

No matter how crazy dating gets, Kristen Doute isn't giving up.

Throughout her time on Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo star has been an open book when it comes to her romantic life.

In fact, viewers have had a front-row seat to her breakups with Tom Sandoval and Brian Carter. Through all the fights and tears, Kristen has learned a valuable lesson along the way.

"The lesson I've learned through all these guys is I didn't have enough self-love. That's the journey I'm on right now," she shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner on Daily Pop. "It's a really cool journey to be on. I thought highly of myself but did I think enough of myself and if I did, I probably wouldn't have stayed in all these relationships."

Even if some of her co-stars tried to influence her decisions, Kristen said the best lessons come from your own experience.