Why 2019 Was the Year Bachelor Nation Really Felt the Love

In Bachelor land, there are a few constants.

The lead will make out with someone in a hot tub. Chris Harrison will tout the finale as the most dramatic ever. And someone, generally multiple someones, will be accused of not being there for "the right reasons."

With upwards of 25 hopefuls cast each season, it's inevitable that at least a few sign on with visions of spon con, a podcast and, dare to dream, their own stab at handing out roses, dancing through their head. But this past year proved that the majority of contestants are really interested in finding love—if not with the Bachelor or Bachelorette (that being a one in 25 chance and all), then at least on the beaches of Mexico or at some other Bachelor Nation group hang.