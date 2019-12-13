90 Day Fiancé Apartment Hunting Ends With a Twist for Robert and Anny

Anny came to the United States—and 90 Day Fiancé—from the Dominican Republic to marry Robert, a man she had only spent a few hours with in person before getting engaged. Now she's in the United States and getting a harsh lesson in the business of apartments.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Robert and Anny find an apartment that ticks off all their wants and needs. There's a second bedroom so Bryson can have his own room, there are two bathrooms and the cherry on top: lots of closet space for Anny to fill with new clothes (just not clothes from the goodwill shop).

"This space is beautiful," Robert says. "And she loves it."

Anny says she pictures herself relaxing, reading a book, drinking coffee and taking in the view. "I love it," she says. What can go wrong?