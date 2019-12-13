Yes, Rebel Wilson Sniffed This Cats Co-Star’s Butt

The cast of Cats took their jobs very seriously.

In an interview with E! News, Rebel Wilsonand Robbie Fairchild revealed some of the hilarious antics the actors got into on set of the movie musical, one of them being a moment that perhaps got a bit too animalistic.

When asked if she ever, in a moment of method acting, sniffed the butts of her cast mates, Wilson revealed, "I did. I sniffed Sir Ian McKellen's butt." Yes, you read that correctly. Rebel Wilson smelled Sir Ian McKellen's butt.

As she continued, "Didn't smell that bad. I mean, that goes in my memoir, don't you reckon?"

All kidding aside, Wilson told E! News that working on the film was "a once-in-a-lifetime experience." As the Pitch Perfect alum gushed, "It's not often you get a cast assembled which has the world's best dancers in all different disciplines. Ballet, tap dancing, street dancing, contemporary dancers, parkour."