Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Stare Dramatically In Little Fires Everywhere Teaser

Another day, another incredible Reese Witherspoon team-up.

Hulu just released a teaser for Little Fires Everywhere, the upcoming miniseries starring Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and it consists almost entirely of Witherspoon and Washington exchanging dramatic looks. That's actually exactly what we asked for this holiday season, so we're beyond thrilled.

Little Fires Everywhere is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Celeste Ng and tells the story of "the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic daughter who upend their lives."

It's set in the late 90s and will explore how much damage secrets can do, what it really means to be a mother, and "the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster." Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, while Washington plays Mia, the single mother who moves into one of Elena's rental properties. Joshua Jackson plays Elena's husband Bill.