Snooki Reveals the Moment She Knew She Had to Retire From Jersey Shore

It's been a week since Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced she's retiring from Jersey Shore.

In a new interview on The Mel Robbins Show, the 32-year-old reality star revealed the moment she knew it was time to close this chapter.

"I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn't happy in," Snooki replied when asked about making the decision. "Like, I was forcing myself to be 'happy' and I'm like that's not me. I'm not genuinely happy. That's when I'm like. 'I'm out!'"

Still the MTV celeb admitted stepping away wasn't easy.

"It was really hard," she said, "but I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be and it's being a mom and being kids and not drama and drinking and drama."

Snooki shared the major news via her podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey.

"You guys, I love you so much—and don't hate me for my decision—but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore," she said during the episode. "I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a season four, if there is one."