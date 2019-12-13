This Alleged Kris Jenner and Beyoncé Interview Has the Internet Falling Crazy in Love

This is a case for the FBI.

On Thursday, Queen Bey's fatherMathew Knowles, shared a throwback video of Beyoncé in 1992 doing an interview on a news show in Houston, Texas. (This was the era of her life when she and Kelly Rowland were in a girl group called Girls Tyme.)

Almost instantly, the trusty internet noticed that the woman interviewing the young star looked a lot like the Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner. The woman's name is not revealed in the video.

As Knowles wrote in the caption, "This week's #throwbackthursday also comes from back in '92. Beyonce was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright. "

One fan's tweet in response to the video ended up going viral. As they wrote, "Hold the hell up! Is that Kris Jenner interviewing an adolescent Beyoncé?" Admittedly, the woman does look a lot like Jenner. Even down to the iconic short haircut and makeup style.

Alas, a source tells E! News that the interviewer is not, in fact, the famous momager. But the internet's reactions to the video are still a hilarious read.

As one fan tweeted, "Is this a glitch in the matrix." Chimed in another, "Kris Jenner interviewing Beyoncé lol! Man the world is too small."

Not everyone was convinced that this was the mother of six, however.

As one Instagram user wrote in the comments of Knowles' post, "People. There's no way Kris was moonlighting as a local news anchor in Houston."

It does seem pretty unlikely that this would be Jenner interviewing the living legend.

At the time the interview occurred in 1992, the matriarch was already busy raising Kourtney KardashianKim KardashianKhloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian in California and was married to Caitlyn Jenner. Kendall Jenner would soon be born in 1995, and Kylie Jenner came along in 1997. The reality star didn't live in Texas at the time, so it's pretty improbable that she was a news anchor in Houston.

But hey, now we know there's a Kris Jenner doppelgänger out there!

