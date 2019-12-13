Harry Styles Addresses Camille Rowe Breakup and Plays Her Voicemail in "Cherry"

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 6:37 AM
Harry Styles' new album is finally here!
The 25-year-old singer dropped Fine Line on Friday.
One of the songs, "Cherry," quickly garnered a lot of attention. While Styles didn't name any names in the tune, many fans assumed the track was a nod to his relationship with Camille Rowe, whom he split from in 2018 after a year of dating.
In the song, Styles sang about watching someone move on after a breakup.
"Don't you call him 'baby'/We're not talking lately/Don't you call him what you used to call me," he crooned.
At one point in the song, Styles sang, "There's a piece of you in how I dress." He also later revealed, "I just miss your accent and your friends."
Near the end of the track, the former One Direction member played a voice message from someone speaking in French—fueling the speculation the song was a reference to the model.
"S--t, Camille's voicemail in 'Cherry' made me tear up," one fan tweeted. "I'm in my feels. Thanks Harry. "
"'Cherry' made me realize just how much Harry may have fallen for Camille," another added.
During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Styles confirmed the vocals at the end were provided by an "ex-girlfriend."
"It got added in later on, and it felt so part of the song," he said at the time. "It just felt like it needed it. We're friends and stuff, so I asked her if it was OK. And she was OK with it."
Getty Images
When asked what she thought of the song, Styles replied, "I think she liked it."
To hear the full song, check out the clip above.
