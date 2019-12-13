Ryan Reynolds Is Desperately Trying to Convince Daughter James Not to Be a Child Actor

Ryan Reynolds really doesn't want his daughter to join the family business.

On Thursday, the father of three revealed that his and Blake Lively's eldest daughter James Reynolds, 5, has caught the acting bug on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After host Jimmy Fallon joked that she "said the words no actor wants to hear" their kids say, the Deadpool star shared that he's been trying to talk to her out of being a child actor.

"She wants to be an actor, yup," he said. "I tried to—I explained to her, I was like, ‘Look, you know, that's huge burden on your nervous system. I mean, having to, you know, having to process all of that attention and information. Or else, you develop all of these unhealthy coping mechanisms…' And she just, like, looked at me like she didn't know what the f--k I was talking about.

But before Jimmy knew it, Ryan's funny anecdote had turned into a full-on rant.