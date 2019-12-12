Olivia Wilde Clarifies Her Stance on Controversial Portrayal of Journalist in Richard Jewell

Olivia Wilde is providing a little more context to her comments about her controversial portrayal of journalist Kathy Scruggs in the new Clint Eastwood directed film Richard Jewell.

Comments made by the actress for an interview with Deadline have been taken in a way Wilde did not intend. In the film, it is alluded to that a relationship Scruggs was having with an FBI agent, played by Jon Hamm, may have been professionally inappropriate.

"I think that we are still struggling with allowing for female characters who aren't entirely quote-unquote likable," Wilde told Deadline previously. "If there's anything slightly questionable about a female character, we often use that in relation to condemn that character or to condemn the project for allowing for a woman to be impure in a way. It's a misunderstanding of feminism to assume that all women have to be sexless. I resent the character being minimized to that point."