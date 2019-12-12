Lizzo's Tiny Purse Is So Yesterday: Behold Timothee Chalamet's Tiny Eiffel Tower Keychain

Forget Little Women! We can't stop talking about Timothée Chalamet's little Eiffel Tower.

With each new movie Timothée performs in, there's a new red carpet premiere for him to attend and his stans couldn't be more delighted by this recent round of press the actor is doing for Little Women. In recent days, he's been spotted wearing suits and ensembles from designers like Alexander Mcqueen, all of which he's mainly chosen on his own—he doesn't have a stylist, according to Vogue. In short, this is his time to impress the world with his impeccable choice in clothing.

So it was no surprise when the 23-year-old strut onto the Paris red carpet in a stunning look from Stella McCartney and one eye-catching accessory: a tiny Eiffel Tower. Immediately, the internet was abuzz over the charm, with some questioning if it was a statement piece similar to Lizzo's tiny purse.

But alas, Timmy says it was a mere keychain. "someone gave me that Eiffel Tower outside lol," he revealed on his Instagram Story.