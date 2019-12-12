Here's What Nicki Minaj Really Thinks About Retiring From Music

Is she or is she not done with making music?!

That's what Nicki Minaj fans have been asking ever since the rapper announced on Twitter back in September that she was retiring from music to "focus on her family."

But as die-hard fans know, the artist ultimately released new music later in the same month.

So what's really going on?

"I love music and interacting with fans, so I can't really see taking myself completely away," she shared with Billboard in a new interview posted today. "But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass."