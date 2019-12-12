Gabrielle Union Says She Won't Tolerate ''Anti-Blackness'' After America's Got Talent Firing

Gabrielle Unionis staying true to herself.

In recent weeks, the actress and her appearance have been the subject of many discussions in Hollywood, and not for the right reasons. In late Nov., it was revealed Gabrielle and Julianne Hough were not asked to renew their contracts for another season of America's Got Talent. At the time, the reasons seemed innocent enough, but the motivations for their departure became crystal clear when outlets revealed concerning events that happened behind the scenes of the competition show.

According to insiders, there were numerous times in which there was racial and gender discrimination. And on more than one occasion, Union was told her hairstyles were "too black" for their audience.

Since then, NBC and the show producers have reached out to Gabrielle and others to see what actions can be taken to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle is standing by her decision to wear hairstyles regardless of how "black" they may be. On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram, "Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole ass self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you."