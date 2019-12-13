15 Ugly Christmas Sweaters We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If holiday shopping stresses you out, at least there's one grand thing about this time of year: ugly Christmas sweater parties! You know the ones: festive, yet frumpy, cute, yet not entirely a fashion moment. Either way, office parties and cocktail happy hours are in full swing and we wanted to make sure that not only are you prepared for your impending social calendar, but that you SLAY and take home the crown for the ugliest sweater.

From Harry Potter and Star Wars and Avengers to classic (and hilarious) novelty Christmas-themed knitwear and Disney sweaters, we've handpicked an assortment of adorable AF (but you know, also ugly) holiday sweaters for you to throw on, put on the 'gram, and put a little holiday cheer on your friends and family's faces. Our personal favorite? It's a tie between this Baby Yoda and Nightmare Before Christmas one.

Here are 15 of our favorites below.