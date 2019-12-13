Keke Palmer Is Quibi's Singled Out Host With Joel Kim Booster

Your new favorite hosting duo is Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster. That's just a fact.

Palmer, who can currently be seen hosting GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines and in social media feeds with her "Sorry to this man" meme, has signed on to host the new version of MTV's Singled Out for mobile-first platform Quibi. Kim Booster, who most recently starred in NBC's Sunnyside, will serve as co-host.

Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy were the original hosts of the show. Carmen Electra replaced McCarthy in 1997.

"I am thrilled to be hosting Singled Out," Palmer said in a statement. "To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store!"

MTV is also working on a new version of Punk'd for Quibi.