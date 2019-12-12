Ariel Winter Dating Luke Benwald After Levi Meaden Split

Ariel Winter is ending the year with a new man!

A source tells E! News that the Modern Family star is dating fellow Hollywood actor Luke Benward.

While the couple hasn't commented on their relationship status—or made things Instagram official—the pair was spotted looking cozy Wednesday evening.

In photos obtained by E! News, the duo stopped by Delilah in West Hollywood after Ariel attended Luke's reading "Really Really" at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

"It was very clear they are a couple and they were affectionate all night long. They had their arms wrapped around each other and he put his hand on her waist," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They took pictures together with his phone and posed with their faces together."