Top Chef Is Bringing Back So Many Fan-Favorite Contestants for Season 17

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 12:26 PM
Sharpen those knives and reboot the salivary glands, because Top Chef is back, and so are so many of your fan-favorite cheftestants!
For season 17, Top Chef is heading to Los Angeles for another All Stars season. The show previously assembled past contestants for an All Stars season back in 2010. While other seasons have featured returning contestants in some capacity, season 17 is just the second true All Stars season. Set in Los Angeles, the new season of course features Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio as hosts. Gail Simmons is back to judge the competition as well.
The new season begins with a super-sized episode on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 p.m. and wraps up at 11:15. To go along with the premiere, Bravo is teaming with Universal Studios Hollywood for the first-ever Bravo's Top Chef Food & Wine festival on March 19-20.
In addition to the festival, Bravo and Spectra are opening a new quick service restaurant, Top Chef Quickfire, in Philadelphia in January 2020.
Meet the returning contestants below!
Bravo
Jamie competed in the Charleston-set season 14.
Bravo
Melissa was on season 12 in Boston.
Bravo
Kevin is a veteran of season six in Las Vegas.
Bravo
Angelo was in season seven and the All Stars season eight.
Bravo
Nini is a veteran of season 16.
Bravo
Eric competed in season 16 when the show was in Kentucky.
Bravo
Jennifer Caroll was originally on season six, returned for the season eight All Stars season and in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.
Bravo
Bryan competed in season six of the show.
Bravo
Stephanie was in New Orleans for season 11.
Bravo
Lee Anne was a contestant on season one and came back in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.
Bravo
Joe competed in the Colorado season, season 15.
Bravo
Lisa was a contestant on season four, the Chicago-set season.
Bravo
Karen was on season 14 of Top Chef.
Bravo
Brian was an early competitor on the show from season three.
Bravo
Viewers will recognize Gregory from season 12, the Boston-set season.
Top Chef returns Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
