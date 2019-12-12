Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Dances to Trolls Film and Has Some Serious Moves

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 12:14 PM
Stormi Webster's got the moves!
Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday videos of her and ex Travis Scott's 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter singing and dancing along while watching on a large flat screen TV footage of the 2016 Trolls movie's musical number "Move Your Feet / D.A.N.C.E. / It's a Sunshine Day," performed by Anna Kendrick, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches, James Corden and other members of the cast.
Stormi showcased her dance moves while wearing what appeared to be maroon pajamas and Christmas-themed slippers.
"We watch this everyday @trolls," Kylie wrote.
Stormi has showcased her moves on social media before. In October, Travis posted on his Instagram a video of the child watching his "Stargazing" music video on a phone and dancing along.
Trolls is also a favorite of Stormi's cousin, Dream Kardashian. The 3-year-old and her dad and Kylie's brother Rob Kardashian dressed up as characters from the animated film for Halloween. She also got a Trolls-themed cake at a birthday party his family threw for her last month.
Watch Stormi Webster dance to the Trolls movie song below:
