24 Gifts for Star Wars Fans That Are Out of This World

by Carly Milne | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 12:10 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Can you feel it? No, not The Force—the excitement building over the release of the final chapter of the Skywalker Series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! If you, or anyone you know, are planning on showing up to a tri-trilogy marathon or midnight screening in a full Wookiee costume, then this gift guide is for you!
We've collected a little something for everyone in this list: items for the Baby Yoda obsessive (like one that talks!!), makeup that'll make you look like you're from another galaxy, even kitchen goods that'll pop your popcorn and make wine and cheese night extra special. And then there's that amazing Lego replica of the Millennium Falcon that'll keep you busy until… well, until the next trilogy launches!
Check out our favorite Star Wars gifts below, and get ready to go to a galaxy far, far away!
Take a walk on the dark side with this mini-palette of six Pat McGrath eyeshadows, featuring shades of crimson, bronze and amethyst in her legendary, high-payoff formula.
Do a little dance in this super-soft and comfy onesie, featuring Stormtroopers boogieing the night away under a disco ball. And if this print isn't your bag, they have lightsabers and Ewoks, too.
Yes, you read that right: a talking Baby Yoda! This 7 1/2" plush has poseable arms, a sculpted head, and when you give his little body a squish, he makes adorable sounds! Plus, he comes with his bone broth bowl, and a frog for a snack. This is cuteness overload.
And don't forget you can still get the original Baby Yoda plush for pre-order, with its cuddly, squishy body and its ridiculously adorable face. How could you not?
Don't have a carbonite freeze kicking around? That's okay, you can lock Han Solo in ice courtesy of this rubber cube tray, and plop him in a drink of your choice. Just watch out for Leia in her bounty-hunter disguise…
Two fandoms collide with this ultimate builder set from Lego, part of their Ultimate Collector Series. Just know that you're committing to putting together 7541 pieces, making the Millennium Falcon one of the biggest Lego sets ever made.
Show your Star Wars spirit in style with this long-sleeve spirit jersey, featuring an all-over starfield pattern and raised lettering across the back, calling out the upcoming sure-to-be blockbuster, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Just because you're big business doesn't mean you can't show your allegiance to the Rebels. Do it with this navy and red silk tie, making for a chic way to show off your fandom when you're in a suit.
Everyone needs a good jean jacket in their wardrobe, so why not one that features the iconic vintage movie poster artwork from A New Hope? In addition to Leia, Luke, Han and the gang hanging out on your back, there's also an embroidered Star Wars patch on the front.
This gorgeous hardcover coffee table book features script pages, concept art, storyboards, on-set photography, behind-the-scenes tales from George Lucas himself, and so much more, all spread out in glorious color across 604 pages.
No trilogy movie marathon would be complete without popcorn, so why not pop it in R2-D2? Plus, it pops using hot air, and makes for super easy clean up—just wipe it down when you're done.
Take aim at the Death Star in this replica of Luke's helmet, which sports lighting and sound effects that simulate blasts from the enemy—and communications from R2-D2!—either during the Battle of Yavin, or the Battle of Hoth. Your choice!
These classic canvas Alpargata shoes sport a custom, storyboard-inspired AT-AT print from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. And the OrthoLite® insole makes them perfect for walking around Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.
We love Baby Yoda. You love Baby Yoda. Everyone loves Baby Yoda! Prove your adoration with this lightweight cotton tee with a ribbed crew neck.
The Mandalorian may be the current badass bounty-hunter, but before him was Boba Fett. Now he's immortalized on a super-protective iPhone case courtesy of Otterbox. You're welcome.
This cotton tee shows off the original dynamic duo of C-3P0 and R2-D2 in bold, bright color, in an all-over pattern that demands to be seen.
Make your next wine and cheese night super fancy with this cutting board made of rubberwood and bamboo, and a tempered glass tray featuring everyone's favorite droid (sorry, BB-8!). Plus, there's a spot made specifically for the fork-tipped cheese knife to await the tastiest of bries.
You have the cutting board, which would also work great for a picnic, so naturally you should get a picnic blanket to match! When you slide the blanket out of its case, it magically pops open to its intended Death Star shape thanks to a fiberglass frame—and it's easy to refold and slip back into its case when your picnic is done.
This set of stud-button cufflinks pays homage to one of the most famous moments in Star Wars history. Honor this moment of mutual love and adoration from The Empire Strikes Back by sliding these in your dress shirt cuffs.
Sure, you could get a regular-old boring toaster, or you could get one that imprints the Imperial or Alliance Starbird icon on your toasted bread. If you ask us, that makes for a much better breakfast.
Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers take center stage on this Star Wars-themed ugly sweater, made of a machine washable blend of cotton and polyester. You'll win best dressed at the office holiday party for sure.
Want to be a tad more stealth about your fandom? This watch will do the trick. With a dual-eye chrono inspired by Millennium Falcon's cockpit window, a day chrono window to mimic gunner's window with cannon fire hand, a seconds hand inspired by the Falcon's hyperdrive and an overall gunmetal to match its exterior, you can wear this watch with understated Star Wars pride.
Join the Resistance with this three-pack of stylish socks, featuring artsy and colorful depictions of Rey, Kylo Ren, a bearded Luke, BB-8 and more, all in a breathable cotton blend with arch support and a reinforced heel and toe.
Tokyo artist Masumi Ishikawa puts his take on Darth Vader on this dark gray cotton tee, featuring the Sith Lord engulfed in rainbow flames.
