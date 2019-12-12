Watch Kendall Jenner Hilariously Poke Fun at Kylie's Famously Over-Lined Lips

by Brett Malec | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 11:49 AM
Kendall Jenner's impression of sister Kylie Jenner will have you seeing double!
The supermodel is doing a hilarious impression of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul in this hilarious preview clip from this Sunday's season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Dressed in a pink wig and armed with a nude Kylie Cosmetics liquid lipstick, Kendall tells the KUWTK cameras, "I love over-lining my lips, this is how it all started," as she smears the product all around her mouth. "Literally, I just over-lined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."
LOL!
Kendall then grabs a bright red shade and begins applying it on top of her previous coat. "Mix the shades. We love mixing," she laughs. "It feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f--king good."
Kendall even FaceTimed Kylie to get her thoughts on the impersonation. "Oh my god!" Kylie exclaimed. "I'm Kylie," Kendall said.
"You look cute as Kylie," Kylie said, giving her stamp of approval. "That looks amazing."
Watch Kendall's hilarious Kylie impression above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?