The Sesame Street Characters Doing Impressions Of Each Other Is The Best Video Ever

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 11:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sesame Street Cast, Vanity Fair 2019

YouTube

The cast of Sesame Street is trying their hand at comedy.

In a new video for Vanity Fair, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and The Count were tasked with doing impressions of their fellow cast members, and it's—quite literally—the most joyous thing you'll see all week.

First up, Big Bird. All four of the adorable puppets immediately went for mimicking Big Bird's iconic singing. As Cookie Monster quipped, "La, la, la. Me, Big Bird!"

Then, the ever magical Abby Cadabby tried her hand. As she said, "He's tall, so I'm gonna look down, 'cause he has to look down at people, he's so tall." Elmo also noted his big pal's height. "Big Bird's so tall," he said. "And Big Bird's so yellow."

Naturally, Cookie Monster threw cookie references into most of his impressions. Still pretending to be his yellow winged friend, the blue monster quipped, "Me love to eat bird seed cookies. Oh, there a bird seed cookie right now!"

Chimed in The Count, "I am a big yellow bird who is friend to all!"

Photos

20 Secrets About Sesame Street Revealed

Next up were impressions of Cookie Monster. The Count, very proud of himself, quipped, "I am a monster, and I say 'me' a lot!"

Then, Abby Cadabby adorably growled, "I need some cookies for my belly!"

One of the peak moments of the video, though, was when all of the characters attempted to impersonate Ernie. As The Count joked, "Ah, it's 'I'm here to annoy you!'" Clearly speaking from a bit of Bert's perspective here, The Count added, "I am here annoying you, especially my best friend, Bert. I am annoying you!"

Abby Cadabby explained Ernie's iconic laugh pretty perfectly. "He laughs kind of like a duck that has crackers in his mouth," she declared before trying the laugh herself.

Then it was time to pretend to be Elmo.

Cookie Monster's impression was, again, focused on cookies. "Me little Elmo, me like to laugh," he joked. "Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. My love everybody, especially all the cookies!"

Singing the "Elmo's World" theme song, Abby Cadabby crooned, "This is his song, this is his song, Elmo's song!"

The entire cast truly shone, however, when they pretended to be trashcan-dwelling Oscar The Grouch. As Elso said, "Elmo's favorite thing to do is give Oscar a great, big hug. And he goes, 'Oh, get off of me! What are you trying to do to me?!' And then, the can slams."

And then, Cookie Monster let out a big, "Hey! Me live in trash can. You, get rid of you cookies and you throw them in this trash can right now. Or you scram! But leave the cookies."

The Count summed things up pretty well by saying, "Get out of here! Get away! I love my trash!"

Now, push the clouds away and watch the entire video to see the cast impersonate Grover, Rosita, Mr. Snuffleupagus and more!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Law and Order: SVU

NBC Celebrating Law and Order: SVU Season 21 With Retrospective Special

Lance Bass

Lance Bass Recalls How Lou Pearlman's Death Really Impacted Him: "We Can All Start Healing"

Exclusive: Why Lance Bass Felt "Happy" Over Lou Pearlman's Death

Dan Spilo, Survivor

Survivor Season 39 Won't Have a Live Reunion Following Controversy

The Masked Singer

What It's Really Like to Be In the Audience of The Masked Singer

Peter Weber, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Steamy New Promo Has So Much Crying, Making Out and Hannah Brown

Bachelor

TAGS/ Sesame Street , Kids , TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.