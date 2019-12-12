Justin Bieber's New Album Addresses "Struggles" and Hailey Bieber Marriage

Justin Bieber is making his return to music in 2020.

The superstar singer, who has been taking time out of the spotlight in recent years, has fans in a frenzy after posting what appears to be an album teaser on social media. On Wednesday, Justin took to his Instagram Story to post the year "2020," which many fans believe is when he'll be dropping new music. It's been four years since Justin released his last album, Purpose, and it seems like he's now ready to make his musical comeback.

Amid the speculation, a source tells E! News that Justin's new album is "pretty much done and it will be out soon."

"They are putting on the finishing touches and aiming for early 2020," the insider says. "Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It's been a long time coming and he's feeling very ready."