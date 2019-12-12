Selena Gomez Turns Heads With Revolving Door of Trendy Coats in London

Selena Gomez is showing off her chic style in London.

The "Look at Her Now" singer, who is currently overseas promoting her new music, is turning heads with her A-list fashion game. In the last few days alone, Gomez has stepped out in a number of trendy ensembles, including a few show-stopping coats that we just added to our holiday wish list!

On Wednesday, Gomez was spotted out and about in London while heading to a radio interview. For the outing, the 27-year-old star had cameras flashing as she donned a cozy coat by Mango. She paired the look with denim jeans, a black turtleneck and sunglasses.

That same day, Gomez was also photographed in a golden ensemble, literally! The Disney alum, who is styled by Kate Young, wore shiny gold pants by JW Anderson, paired with a Glemaud cami and Wardobe.NYC trench coat.

And that's just a few looks in one single day!