Today's Best Sales: Target, Walmart, Kohl's & More

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 8:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Stocksy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're already done holiday shopping, hats off to you. However, if you're like us, we're making a list and checking it twice! Between post-Black Friday and post-Cyber Monday, we've been online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big night. Which by the way, not to scare you or anything but we're like, 12 days 'til Saint Nick comes down the chimney. With holiday shopping on our minds, we wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend daily deals in hopes that you're not scrambling on Christmas Eve to get last-minute finds!

Read

16 Splurge-Worthy Gifts to Ask Santa For

• Nordstrom Rack: Score 55% off Adidas footwear and accessories, take an additional 70% off all clearance items on coats, handbags & boots, take home a Ted Baker handbag marked down 70% from $295 to $99.
•Gilt: Shop the 24 hour present pickup sale and take home Sofia Cashmere bathrobe for $179 from $325 today only.
•Nordstrom: Up to 60% off designer clearance + new sale markdowns (including beauty sets!), ends 12/25.
•Target: Save $25 off toys when you spend $100.
•Kohl's: Take 35% off when you use your Kohl's charge card, take 20% off when you spend $100 or more, get $10 every time you spend $50.
•Walmart: Shop all of Day 7's "daily deal drops" including 40% off tech and home, 60% off toys and fashion and up to $300 off iPhones.
•Saks: Earn a gift card up to $700 (including beauty) with code DEC19SF, ends 12/13. Shop 60% off clearance on all designer garments.
•Sephora: $25 off $75+ (Rouges), $20 off $75+ (VIBs), $15 off $75+ (BIs) purchase with code 2019HOORAY (one-time use), ends 12/17.
•Space NK: $20 off every $100 spent, ends 12/15.
•Utla Beauty: 20% off (includes prestige) coupons out; check email/mail (plus, activate any bonus offers here), ends 12/24.
•Privé Revaux: Double up with TWO frames for $40 using code BIRTHDAYS.
•Reformation: Score 40% off all sale items including dresses, jackets & more.
•Nasty Gal: go wild with 60-80% off everything PLUS take an extra 15% off using code GOWILD.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor. 
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
•Anthropologie: Shop hundreds of gifts and take off 40% plus free shipping.
•Urban Outfitters: Shop 50% off hundreds of styles!
•Shopbop: take an extra 25% off all sale items for up to 70% off using code JOY19.
•Jurlique: 3-DAY FLASH SALE - 30% off all stocking stuffers with promo code HOLIDAY30 and 30% off all gift sets through EOY using promo code GIFT30.

And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez, London Outfits

Selena Gomez Turns Heads With Revolving Door of Trendy Coats in London

E-Comm: Victoria's Secret Gift Guide

Victoria's Secret Angels Share Their Heavenly Holiday Gift Picks

E-Comm: Gifts for Foodies

Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2019

E-Comm: Splurge-Worthy Gifts

16 Splurge-Worthy Gifts to Ask Santa For

Chloe Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

E-Comm: Aimee Song Holiday Gift Guide

Aimee Song's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

E-Comm: Gifts for Teenagers

Holiday Gifts for Teenagers 2019

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.