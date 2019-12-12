Star Wars' John Boyega Apologizes For "Badly Worded" Comments About Co-Star

John Boyega has clarified his comments about fandom culture.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Star Wars actor talked about how he copes with the social media pressure that comes with being part of the iconic franchise. Fans of the series will recall that Boyega's The Last Jedi co-star, Kelly Marie Tran—the first woman of color to snag a leading role in the franchise—quit social media in June 2018 following months of racist online harassment.

In his interview, Boyega implied that people who give into the pressures of social media are weak, prompting backlash online for the apparent insensitivity to Tran's experiences.

As he said, "Through social media, we get to engage, we get to have fun. But at the same time, for those who are not mentally strong, you are weak to believe in every single thing that you read. That's, you know, it is what it is. I don't know, for me anyway, when I see that [backlash], I'm like, well, that's actually not true. But no, it is actually not true."

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, the 27-year-old apologized for the comments and clarified his intentions.