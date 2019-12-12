Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Is a Total Mood in This Hilarious Family Photo

This picture is one for the scrapbooks!

Kim Kardashian shared a family photo via Instagram on Wednesday. The sweet snapshot showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star climbing a jungle gym with her loved ones in Tokyo. Kayne West and their kids—Chicago West, Saint West and North West—were also in the photo. Although, baby Psalm West was not pictured. Kourtney Kardashian and her three children—Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick—were in the precious pic, as well.

While all the little ones were adorable, Kourtney's youngest son was the one to really steal the show. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the 4-year-old child appeared to be wailing in the picture.

"Someone was standing on his fingers," Kourtney wrote in the comment sections of Kim's post.

Even the KKW Beauty head admitted there were "so many moods" in the photo.

As fans will recall, Kim, Kanye and Kourtney traveled to Japan with the kiddos over Thanksgiving weekend. From visiting the teamLab Planets digital art museum to doing a little shopping, the famous family members seemed to have a ball.

To see more photos from the trip, check out the gallery below.