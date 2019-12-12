The Bachelor's Steamy New Promo Has So Much Crying, Making Out and Hannah Brown

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 7:00 AM
"The claws are definitely coming out," one girl says in a new promo for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. And so it begins.
There's certainly no shortage of drama in the brief glimpses of this season we've seen so far, and it seems like Peter himself has got some explaining to do.
"You need to make this right," Chris Harrison tells him in the exclusive video above, and we see Pete explaining that he has been "intimate" and he can't lie about it. We also see some of that intimacy, including a very artful shot of a makeout sesh up against a bathroom door.
There's also a lot of screaming, which might have something to do with the fact that Peter's former lover Hannah Brown is back and he appears to be asking her to join the show. That can't happen...right?
She's definitely not going to say yes because she spent the past few months on Dancing With the Stars, but what a story that would be if she did say yes and had been hiding it from all of us this entire time. That is 100 percent not what happened, but we Bachelor fans can dream, can't we?
Peter's biggest moment during Hannah's season came when they had a whole lot of sex in a windmill, and now it appears that a big part of Peter's season involves intimacy, so you could say we are extremely excited to see how this all plays out, and how many women Pilot Pete ends up making out (and more) with.
Just three weeks of Bachelor-free Mondays left!
Click play on the video above to see more.
The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
