Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Dogs Are Fighting For Instagram Likes

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's fur babies are feuding.

During an appearance on Wednesday's The Late Late Show, the Jonas Brother revealed his 3-month-old German Shepherd, Gino, and Chopra's pup, Diana, are at odds with each other.

As guest host Anthony Anderson said to the star, "A big milestone has happened in your life just recently. You celebrated your first wedding anniversary. And you were given a strange anniversary present from your wife: a dog."

Jonas then dished on how his wife's anniversary surprise for him came to be. As the Jumanji actor explained, "I had mentioned it two weeks prior to when she actually got the puppy for me. We were talking about this new house we got and we're very excited to move in and everything else, and I said, 'And you know, we can get a German Shepard!'"

"And she thought I knew somehow about the surprise," he went on. "So, she was like, 'Maybe we will.' And I was like, 'All right, we don't have to.' I put it out of my mind, I forgot about it. And then, I woke up to Gino, my new puppy.'"