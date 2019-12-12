Jon Hamm and Keri Russell's Mad Lib Theater Performance Is the Best—and Funniest—Yet

Nothing like a live show!

On Wednesday, Jon Hamm and Keri Russell put their improv skills to the test during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the actors joined host Jimmy Fallon for a round of "Mad Lib Theater." Using an actual Mad Lib template as their script, the trio put on an impromptu performance that will definitely go down in Tonight Show history.

But first, they had to fill out the Mad Lib card. Listing verbs like farting and things like Gila monsters, MRIs and dirty underwear, the group breezed through the Mad Lib and couldn't help but laugh at some of their responses.

For one prompt, Jimmy needed The Americans star to say something that she'd never want to hear from her waiter. Giving the question some consideration, she said, "It's mariachi night!" When it came time to think of locations, Keri and Jon suggested some unique places. "Narnia," Jon said, followed by Keri's suggestion, "Chili's."