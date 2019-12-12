Harry Styles' Traffic-Stopping Crosswalk Concert Deserves a Grammy

James Corden's Crosswalk Musical just got a makeover. Introducing the Crosswalk Concert! Its first star? Why, none other than Harry Styles, of course.

During Wednesday's The Late Late Show, Styles (who guest hosted the show earlier this week) took to the crosswalk outside the CBS studios in Los Angeles to perform some of his hit songs. Although, he didn't think it was such a great idea at first.

As the star said to the camera, "I love James, but there's no way I'm doing this. It's an insane idea." Corden's response? "Insane? You know who didn't think it was insane? The Beatles. What do you think Abbey Road was all about? That was the first ever crosswalk concert. And Paul wasn't wearing shoes."

Then, speaking directly to the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner, the host quipped, "Think about it, Harry. You're always saying you're better than The Beatles. This is your chance to prove it." As Styles responded, "I've literally never said that."

Finally having convinced the singer, the first thing on Corden's agenda was promotion for the concert.