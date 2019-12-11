Why Rachel Lindsay Isn't Afraid to be ''Bold'' With Her Bachelor Nation Opinions

Rachel Lindsay is unfiltered and unbothered... as she should be!

The former Bachelorette star, who is partnering up with Ideal Image MedSpa, is known for keeping it real and telling it how it is. If anything, the reality TV personality is aware that she's one of the few people in Bachelor Nation who is "bold enough" to share her opinions.

Speaking to E! News, the 34-year-old star opened up about the recent headlines she's been making and how she doesn't plan to change her viewpoints to make people happy.

"I don't like when people try to use me to make a headline. You know, I do speak my mind, I have a podcast," Lindsay explained. "That's what comes with the territory. You either love me or hate me. Some people can't stand what I have to say and some people think it's refreshing because nobody else in the franchise is bold enough to say it."