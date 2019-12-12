Jonas Brothers to Ring in 2020 With Performance on New Year's Rockin' Eve

2020 is already burnin' up.

Our favorite trio will officially be taking the stage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Kicking off 2020 with the first performance of the year, the Jonas Brothers will join the show live from Miami.

Ryan Seacrest will also be joined by Ciara, Billy Porter and Lucy Hale as co-hosts. It's safe to say we're a sucker for this star-studded line-up!

In November, Seacrest told E! News that he was excited to celebrate the New Year with the three artists and now he can add the Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas to the entourage.

"As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I'm so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to stage with me," Seacrest told E! News last month. "It's going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone!"