Google's Top Trending Searches of 2019 Reveal We're Obsessed With Celebrity Scandals

The tea was hot, hot, hot in 2019.

According Google's 2019 Year in Search, people were living for the drama. Of course, it's easy to see why considering we were flooded with celebrity scandals. Some of the biggest top trending searches from this year involve major stars who made headlines for their feuds, jaw-dropping controversies and more.

From Jussie Smollett's alleged attack case to James Charles' very public feud with fellow YouTube star, Tati Westbrook, 2019 will certainly be one to remember.

Along with the celebrities mentioned above, Jordyn Woods, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman also made the cut for this year's top trending searches.

In the Actor and People categories, Jussie was featured high on the list. As of right now, he's currently facing a $130,000 lawsuit for his alleged attack case, in which he told Chicago police that two men attacked him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, poured a chemical liquid on him and tied a noose around his neck. However, following an investigation into the incident, he was soon accused of staging the whole thing.