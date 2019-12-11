Felicity Huffman's Daughter Announces College Decision 2 Months After Prison Stint

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's youngest daughter is college bound.

Georgia Macy, 17, has announced where she's been accepted to enroll next fall: Vassar University. Georgia shared the news to her Instagram, changing her account bio to "Vassar 2024" and posting a logo for the liberal arts college to her Instagram Stories.

Last year's admissions cycle saw a 23.7 percent acceptance rate, the New York-based school states on its website.

The latest development in the famous family's personal life comes almost two months after Huffman served 11 days in a California prison for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. In May, the Desperate Housewives actress plead guilty to multiple counts of fraud after being accused of paying $15,000 for an SAT proctor to administer eldest daughter Sophia Macy's college entrance exam and correct wrong answers.

In addition to admitting to going behind 19-year-old Sophia's back to improve her SAT scores, Huffman said she also toyed with the idea of doing it again on Georgia's behalf.