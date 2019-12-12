Victoria's Secret Angels Share Their Heavenly Holiday Gift Picks

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Cassie Esparza | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 5:00 AM
There's nothing like a gift hand-picked by a Victoria's Secret Angel!
Grace Elizabeth, Lais Ribeiro and Alexina Graham are sharing their best advice and making gift-giving a breeze for us this holiday season.
"My advice is to give something thoughtful and to not worry about giving something really big and expensive," Grace shared with E! News exclusively.
This has been an exciting year for the 22-year old who recently landed a spot in the coveted group. But just like the rest of us, she can't wait to have some time to spend with her loved ones.
"I always look forward to being home with my family in Lake City," the brand's newest Angel revealed. "It's such a nice change of pace from New York."
The trip home is a little further out for Lais—who was named a Victoria's Secret Angel back in 2015—but she's also counting down the days ‘till she heads back home for the holidays.
"I'm always very excited to see my family and friends back in Brazil and exchange presents with them," the model shared with us. "I usually love to give gifts that I use every day, for example comfy PJs to wear around the house!"
Take a look at their top 8 gift picks for this year and get shopping!
Lais Ribeiro
"Victoria's Secret Heavenly is one of my favorite scents to wear and to gift. It's such a classic fragrance, and I love how beautiful the bottle looks on a vanity."
Grace Elizabeth
"The new PJs from Victoria's Secret are so cozy and there's so many amazing prints you won't have to worry about getting anyone the same PJs. Or you can get matching PJs for all your friends!"
Alexina Graham
"I absolutely love the Logo Short Cozy Robe—especially in red. There is nothing better than waking up on Christmas Day morning, getting out of a warm bed to putting on this warm, cozy robe and heading downstairs for Christmas morning breakfast with the family. This is perfect for that!"
Lais Ribeiro
"I also love the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for a great stocking stuffer this year!"
Alexina Graham
"My second preferred gift is definitely The UBeesize 60 Inch camera Tripod. I just launched a YouTube channel and this would be perfect for helping me capture those special Christmas Day moments on my phone to make into perfect family videos for my channel."
Grace Elizabeth
"Another gift I love giving is fragrance. Any fragrance I've gotten as a gift makes me think of the person that gave it to me and it makes wearing it even more special. I love the Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle Eau de Parfum, it's a great scent for all year round."
Lais Ribeiro
"I love the new Satin PJs and matching slippers in the Black Rose print from Victoria's Secret."
Lais Ribeiro
"I wear them all year long, so I'm definitely gifting [these slippers and the matching PJ's] to a few friends."
