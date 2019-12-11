Time's Up Reacts to Harvey Weinstein's ''Flawed'' $25 Million Settlement

The Time's Up Foundation is speaking out against a multi-million dollar settlement Harvey Weinstein recently reached with dozens of women who accused him of rape and sexual harassment in civil lawsuits.

On Wednesday, hours after he appeared in court for a hearing on separate and similar criminal charges, the New York Times reported (citing attorneys involved in the negotiations) that the disgraced Hollywood producer and the board of his bankrupt film studio secured a tentative $25 million agreement, under which he would not have to admit wrongdoing or pay anything himself to the accusers, made up mostly of more than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees. Insurance companies representing the Weinstein Company would foot the bill, and the deal, which still requires final approval by a court and all parties, would bring to an end nearly every such lawsuit against the producer.

Weinstein, 67, who has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, has not commented on the report.

"This settlement is more than a math problem—it's a symptom of a problematic, broken system that privileges powerful abusers at the expense of survivors," Rebecca Goldman, Chief Operating Officer of TIME'S UP Foundation, said. "While this settlement is flawed, we know it represents the hard work of several survivors of Harvey Weinstein. We hope it brings them, and perhaps others, some small measure of justice and relief that is long overdue."